February 8, 1935 - February 28, 2019 Louis Kwiker passed away on February 28, 2019, with his cherished wife, Paula, by his side. He was born on February 8, 1935, in New York City to Harry and Mae (Lane) Kwiker. Lou was both an athlete and sports fan. He was the All-State cross-country record holder in Michigan when he ran for Central High School in Detroit, and once finished first in the mile after allowing the field to complete a whole lap before starting! He was an avid marathon runner. His involvement in sports includes serving as the President of the Lakers Wives, and he spent many years seated on the floor of the Great Western Forum where he would cheer on his favorite team and vehemently scold the refs when he disagreed with a call. Lou earned his Bachelor's and JD from the University of Michigan and was forever a dedicated Wolverine. He was in the Naval ROTC, and served as an officer aboard the USS Basilone. Over the course of his career, he was the President and/or CEO of Transcontinental Music Corporation, Handleman Company, Music Stop, Wherehouse Entertainment, Reid Plastics, Bristol Farms, ePolicy, and PFMG Solar. Lou was at the forefront of innovative technology solutions for more than four decades, and one of his lasting professional legacies includes inventing the modern-day video rental business. With the help of UCLA medical staff, plus his own mental fortitude, he beat stage IV throat cancer. Lou subsequently served as both a Director of the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation, and an Executive Committee Member and Chairman of the Foundation's Planning Committee. Throughout his life, Lou gave back to the community. For example, he served as Chairman of the LA County Sheriff's Foundation, providing private sector business acumen to the Department. His philanthropic work included helping economically disadvantaged students from the LA area to be able to attend the University of Michigan by getting them full-ride scholarships. They became affectionately known as "The Kwiker Kids." He never forgot to get together with the students when he was visiting Ann Arbor, and enlisted the help of friends to invite students to their homes for holidays. A perennial entrepreneur who gave back to his community, Louis will be remembered by those that knew him as a brilliant mind, innovative thinker, and successful businessman. He was clear, focused, and uncompromising, demanding the best from himself as well as from those around him. He will be fondly remembered as a friend, mentor and husband. He is survived by his wife Paula, his two children, Scott and Tracy, and their mother Marilyn. He leaves behind his brother Michael, and his late brother David's wife, Carol. A memorial service will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary