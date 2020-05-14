May 17, 1929 - May 5, 2020 Louis, the middle of five sons, born on May 17, 1929 in Flint, Michigan, to Bishara Ameen Tannous and Marcella Radwin. A lifelong entrepreneur started his first business as a teenager selling Eskimo Pies to the GM factory workers. He used the $1500 profits he saved to help relocate his family to Los Angeles. At 17 he was a Produce Manager at the A&P market. He leased the produce department from the Vernon Vermont market in 1952. Within two years he had become a full partner. For a decade they had the grocery concessions in the back of Leonard's. Then S&A Foods was started that grew into a 10 store chain, which was later sold to Arden-Mayfair. In 1971, Lou started Super A Foods, which grew to over 500 employees and currently has eight locations. Even in his older years, he continued to work four days a week, including the morning he passed. He loved the grocery profession and became an industry leader, serving as Board Member/Chairman of both Unified Grocers (for over 40 years) and the California Grocers Association. Lou received several honors throughout his lifetime including induction into the Food Industry Hall of Fame. Four of his children, son-in-law and two grandchildren continue his legacy at Super A Foods. In 1949, Lou met the love of his life, Dolores "Dorie" Ara at a Lebanese picnic on Labor Day. They were married February 18th, 1950. They raised seven children in Encino and later relocated to Corona del Mar in 1974. Their family continued to grow in Orange County and their tight knit clan currently includes 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, with two more on the way. You would often find Lou playing cards with Dorie, his children and grandchildren. His competitive spirit made him quite the card challenger. Lou loved nature, regularly tending to his many flower pots or taking sunset pictures from his balcony. In 1983, Lou and Dorie purchased a family ranch in Fillmore, where he enjoyed hand picking oranges, avocados and lemons to give to his family and friends. After establishing several citrus ranches, he served on the board of the Fillmore Piru Citrus Association for three years. Shortly after, the city council approached him about opening a local market in Fillmore and so he added a Super A Foods store to the area. Louis is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Dolores. Father to Christine Amen, James (Sherrie) Amen, Dr. Daniel (Tana) Amen, Jeanne (Ken) Miller, Mary Anne Amen, Renee Amen and Joanne (Joud) Tedmori. Memorial donations may be made to The California Grocers Association Educational Foundation. Please send to c/o Super A Foods 7200 Dominion Circle, City of Commerce, CA 90040.



