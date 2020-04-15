|
December 13, 1922 - March 23, 2020 Louis Andrew Murillo – 97 years old. Louis Murillo was born in California on Dec. 13, 1922; passed away at The Fair Oaks by Regency Park in Pasadena, CA, on March 23, 2020. Louis lost his battle with cancer. Louis's father, Eclicerio Murillo, and mother, Refugio Martinez, were both from Mexico. Louis was preceded in death by sisters Josephine, Dolores, and brothers, Lupe, George, and Ralph. Louis has a living brother, David Murillo of Reno, Nevada. Louis was buried at Mountain View Cemetery, 2400 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena, CA, on Saturday, April 1, 2020. At Louis's request, the funeral was attended only by immediate family members and poetry was read. Family in attendance were: niece, Lupe Davis, her husband Ed Davis, great-niece Lorraine Goins, nephew Andrew Murillo, his wife Ruth Murillo, nephew Michael Murillo, his wife Kindred Murillo, and her son Vance Dubberly. Louis Murillo leaves behind several nephews and nieces, as well as great-nieces and -nephews. Louis Andrew Murillo, aka L.A. Murillo, served in the Army Air Corps as a ball turret gunner in a B-17 bomber logging 50 missions. After leaving the service, he obtained his Master's from USC and his Doctorate from Harvard University. He taught Spanish at Berkeley University for some 40+ years. He is well known for his academic work and publications on Cervantes. He wrote essays and poetry on Mexican American Heritage. His poem Rio Porciuncula expresses the Los Angeles River through seven of its iconic bridges. He was the author of The Cyclical Night: Irony in James Joyce and Jorge Luis Borges, Selected Poems, and the Golden Dial: Temporal configuration in Don Quijote. Louis was published in both English and Spanish. We will truly miss having those challenging, informative, and so well-articulated conversations with our Louis Murillo, a poet, right to when the moment was right!
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020