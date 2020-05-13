With great sadness, we must report the passing of Louis Bauman, MD, FACP on May 7th, 2020. Lou was born on July 26, 1935 in Port Chester, NY, and distinguished himself in history, science, sports and music. He graduated from Brandeis University in 1957 and studied medicine at Tufts, graduating in 1961. Subsequently, he completed his dermatology residency at Boston City Hospital, winning accolades and honors for his work.Lou served his country as an Army Captain from 1965-1967 in Fort Sill, OK. He then settled in Covina, CA. He became the first dermatologist and dermatopathologist at the Magan Medical Clinic, publishing academic papers and serving his patients with expertise and kindness for over 49 years. Lou's brilliant intellect stemmed from a passion for learning and love of life. He was a highly accomplished pianist, competitive tennis player and all-around athlete, lover of classical music and culture, and a die-hard NY Giants baseball fan from the old days. But more than that, he was a kind-hearted, sweet man, always smiling, with a twinkle in his eye and a gentle joke on his tongue.Lou's fierce passions were rivaled only by his passion for his wife, Myrna Bauman, his equal partner in in life and love. Married on June 21st, 1959, Myrna gave direction to Lou's intellectual voyage. For over 60 years Lou loved and in return was loved deeply by all his family including his daughters, Cindy Frischling (Gary Frischling) and Carla Bauman (Lucas Schenck) and his grandchildren Samantha, Becca, Aliya and Bram, as well as his cousin Audrey Hyde Zahler. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Gellman. He will be deeply missed. Donations in his memory may be made to the MPN Research Foundation. (mpnresearchfoundation.org)
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.