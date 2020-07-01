Louis Breger

Louis (Lou) Breger, 84, of Los Angeles, CA, died June 26, 2020. Born in Los Angeles to Leo and Lillian Breger, he attended Hollywood High School, received his BA from UCLA, and a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at Ohio State University in 1961. His long teaching career culminated in three decades as Professor of Psychoanalytic Studies at the California Institute of Technology. In 1979, he graduated from the Southern California Psychoanalytic Institute, becoming a Training and Supervising Analyst. Breger became one of the creators and Founding President of the L.A. Institute of Contemporary Psychoanalysis (ICP), a non-hierarchical training institute, not affiliated with the American Psychoanalytic Association. He was a practicing psychotherapist as well as a faculty member at several universities, where he carried out research in many significant areas of psychoanalytic study. He published many essays and books, including two acclaimed works on Sigmund Freud. Married twice, Breger was predeceased by both of his wives, Gail and Barbara as well as a granddaughter, Nola. He is survived by his three adult children, Lisa, Sam and Josie as well as eight grandchildren Peter, John, Katherine, Parker, Ben, Annie, Jack and Miles.



