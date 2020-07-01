Louis Breger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis (Lou) Breger, 84, of Los Angeles, CA, died June 26, 2020. Born in Los Angeles to Leo and Lillian Breger, he attended Hollywood High School, received his BA from UCLA, and a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at Ohio State University in 1961. His long teaching career culminated in three decades as Professor of Psychoanalytic Studies at the California Institute of Technology. In 1979, he graduated from the Southern California Psychoanalytic Institute, becoming a Training and Supervising Analyst. Breger became one of the creators and Founding President of the L.A. Institute of Contemporary Psychoanalysis (ICP), a non-hierarchical training institute, not affiliated with the American Psychoanalytic Association. He was a practicing psychotherapist as well as a faculty member at several universities, where he carried out research in many significant areas of psychoanalytic study. He published many essays and books, including two acclaimed works on Sigmund Freud. Married twice, Breger was predeceased by both of his wives, Gail and Barbara as well as a granddaughter, Nola. He is survived by his three adult children, Lisa, Sam and Josie as well as eight grandchildren Peter, John, Katherine, Parker, Ben, Annie, Jack and Miles.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved