July 2, 1953 - September 3, 2019 Louis grew up in both Torrance and Gardena, CA. He was the son of Howard and Gertrude Jacobs, the 5th of a family of six siblings: Rick, Mike, Jesse, Rachel, and Susan. As a boy, Louie was an explorer, befriending all the neighbors, haunting Artesia Blvd., and McMasters and Alondra Parks, usually accompanied by his younger sister Sue. Lou attended North High in Torrance. He was famous for for his mechanical abilities; given a screwdriver and wrench, he could repair anything.In 1971, Lou traveled to Würzburg, Germany. There he met his future wife, Renate, and married into the wonderful Orth family. Lou studied in Germany and became a successful draftsman, designer, and builder, settling in Nürnburg. His residence is evidence to the elegance he could create.Lou was a marvelous brother and friend to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was the essence of indomitable spirit, generosity and democratic good will. Louis is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Renate Jacobs-Orth and her extended family. To Renate, Louie said: "Being with you was the happiest time of my life." Special mention must be made of Renate's parents, Herman and Margaret, who welcomed Louis as their own.We miss you, Louie, but you will live as a shining beacon and guide in our hearts forever.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019