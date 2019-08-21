|
November 23, 1929 - August 18, 2019
Louis L. Litwin, beloved husband and father, died of heart failure Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Woodland Hills. He was 89 years old. He was born in Detroit and raised in Los Angeles. He graduated from Dorsey High School, U.C.L.A., and Loyola Law School. He excelled in gymnastics in high school and before entering Loyola, he served in the military. He was previously married to Eleanor Benveniste and is survived by their daughter, Laurel Carpenter. He was a partner in the law firm of Litwin & Barouh for over 50 years. He married Linda Spence in 1965, and they raised five daughters: Amber Zeidler (Paul), Carmel Wooley (Chris), Gamble Bresee (who died in 2008), Brandy Granof (Eric) and Summer Litwin. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Borks.
Lou had a beautiful voice, both speaking and singing. He enjoyed playing basketball with friends on the weekends. He was an avid amateur radio operator, won trophies in Toastmasters, and served as a reserve police officer for South Pasadena, reaching the rank of Commander. A licensed minister, he officiated at dozens of weddings. He and his partners owned The Continental Hotel/Casino in Las Vegas during the 1980s. He was still employed, adjudicating parking ticket disputes for South Pasadena and San Gabriel. Death caught him by surprise.
He and Linda had a second home in the Kern County foothills where he spent a good deal of time. He was a wonderful husband and father, a world traveler, a quiet, generous man, who was loved and respected. He is survived by his wife, five daughters, nine grandchildren: Alex Carpenter, Normandie, Giamaica, Zane and Quest Zeidler, Dillon Oleata, Tucker Wooley, and Scarlett and Sawyer Granof, plus an honorary granddaughter, Ericka Villatoro and great-granddaughter, Avery.
Services will be held August 25 and 26 at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. (323) 769-7365.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019