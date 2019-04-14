Age 101. Loving husband of Alice, who we lost on Dec 29, 2018, followed his beloved, the morning of April 8, 2019, peacefully at home. This titan of his industry, known as the Gentleman Agent, had a 70-year career, from mailroom to Chairman of the Board, atThe William Morris Agency. Loving father of Steve (Amy), Jeffrey (Marie), Ann (Richard) and Evan (Gayle). Grandfather to Aaron (Rachel), Brian, Lauren (Brad), Julianne (Colin), Nicholas, Lily, Marisa and Samuel. Great-grandfather to Caleb, Ayla, Cayden, Sienna and Fiona. He lived a vivid, star-studded life, but never lost his roots or his tenacious street smarts. A swimmer to the end of his days and a world traveler. He served his country as a 2nd Lt in the 10th Mountain Division in Italy in WWII. He led the good life and will be missed by many and remembered by all who were lucky enough to know or work with him. Dad would have wished donations be made to: Beit T'Shuvah and UJA. New York Services will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019, 12 NOON at RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 180 West 76th Street, NY NY 10023. A service will also be held in Los Angeles on Monday, April 15, 2019, 10:30am at Hillcrest Country Club, 10000 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary