January 21, 1940 - October 6, 2019 Louis passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 79. He was devoted to his family, compassionate to all and never left the house without a book. He was a refugee to the US following the Fall of Saigon and worked tirelessly to give his children a strong foundation for a better life. He earned a BA in French from CSULB and became an elementary school teacher for several school districts in Southern California. Most recently, he was employed at LAX as an interpreter. Last year, he co-authored a family biography titled, "The Nobility of Our Hearts: From Ben Suc to Sai Gon to Austin." He will be forever loved by his wife Lanie, his children David (Saki), Aline, (Trevor), Michael and granddaughters Mitsuki and Akari. He is also survived by two brothers and four sisters. His Buddhist memorial service will begin at 9:00am at Peek Funeral Home in Westminster, CA, on Sunday, October 20th.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 13, 2019