Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peek Funeral Home
7801 Bolsa Ave
Westminster, CA 92683
(714) 893-3525
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Peek Funeral Home
7801 Bolsa Ave
Westminster, CA 92683
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Hovanky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis T. Hovanky


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis T. Hovanky Obituary
January 21, 1940 - October 6, 2019 Louis passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 79. He was devoted to his family, compassionate to all and never left the house without a book. He was a refugee to the US following the Fall of Saigon and worked tirelessly to give his children a strong foundation for a better life. He earned a BA in French from CSULB and became an elementary school teacher for several school districts in Southern California. Most recently, he was employed at LAX as an interpreter. Last year, he co-authored a family biography titled, "The Nobility of Our Hearts: From Ben Suc to Sai Gon to Austin." He will be forever loved by his wife Lanie, his children David (Saki), Aline, (Trevor), Michael and granddaughters Mitsuki and Akari. He is also survived by two brothers and four sisters. His Buddhist memorial service will begin at 9:00am at Peek Funeral Home in Westminster, CA, on Sunday, October 20th.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now