May 6, 1932 - January 11, 2020 Louis Tancredi was born on May 6, 1932, on the third floor of small three-floor walk up directly under the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. He passed away at the age of 87 in Los Angeles, surrounded by family. His father, Frank Tancredi, an immigrant born in Naples, Italy, and his mother, Gennerina Bove, an Italian American born in Vermont, infused in him an extraordinary work ethic. From a young age, Lou became known for his natural high energy, as well as his ability to create fun and make people laugh. During the Korean War, Lou joined the Army and was sent to West Point to teach artillery to the cadets. After the war, he and his mother, father, brother, Tony, and sister, Jean, packed the car and headed for the warmer climate of California, which they hoped would help his mother, who was ill at the time. While in Los Angeles, Lou found a job as a riveter for Lockheed but a neighbor persuaded him to try the entertainment industry and join the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 33 and 44. He learned all parts of the set production business and ultimately started his own theatrical scenery shop. As president of his company, Scenic Services, Lou worked with Hollywood's most honored and creative art directors turning brilliant designs into magical reality. From events like the Academy Awards to sitcoms like "News Radio" and "Who's the Boss," his work was seen on TV and Broadway, and at Disneyland and Disney World. In 2017, Lou was awarded the IATSE Local 33 Certificate of Appreciation for 50 Years of Service. Lou was also a devoted family man. He coached his children's sports teams, championed their school projects and spent weekends at the California Yacht Club sailing with his family on his boat, A Family Affair. He took joy in getting to know everyone he came across and making them laugh. He was an inventor, creator and gifted artist. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Grant Tancredi, his son, John Francis Tancredi, daughter-in-law, Jamie Falkowitz Tancredi, daughter, Jennifer Grant Tancredi, grandson, Brady Jonathan Tancredi, and a tribe of relatives who love him as a larger than life figure in the Tancredi family.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020