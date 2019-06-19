October 11, 1927 - June 7, 2019 LOUIS WINCHESTER JONES JR., the son of Louis Winchester Jones and Helen Sherk Jones, was born October 11, 1927 in the Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family June 7, 2019. Louis, grew up in Pasadena, attending Polytechnic Elementary School, Midland boarding school in Santa Inez and Occidental College. At Occidental he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He spent approximately two years in the U.S. Army at the end of WWII, in Artillery Troop Movements, where he was a Tech Sgt. at the age of nineteen. He graduated from Occidental College in 1949. Following graduation, he spent several years at a variety of graduate colleges and one year in the Foreign Service program in Washington D.C. He returned to Pasadena in 1952 and joined Ticor Title Insurance Company, where he remained until 1992 when the company went into liquidation. At Ticor he was the vice president in charge of real property assets when the company expanded from a single location to several hundred locations nation- wide.Louis and Marie Cunningham were married on September 25th 1954. Marie passed away June 4, 2016. They had five children: Diane (Bates), Laurie (Cox), Christopher Jones, Frances (McCarthy), Pamela (Nichols). There are eleven grandchildren: Cameron, Cecily, Carolyn, Matthew, Kathleen, Louis III, Blake, Corey, Charles, Allison, Jacqueline and two great grandchildren Wills and Sarah. He was predeceased by his brother Henry (Harry), his wife Ginger, and their daughter Melanie. Louis was active in the community, belonging to a number of non-profit organizations: Villa Esperanza, Building Owners and Managers International, Los Angeles Beautiful, Los Angeles Men's Garden Club, the Twilight Club, The local Valley Club, First Century Families, Los Angeles County Arboretum Foundation.Louis' family and friends will miss his wit, humor and prolific storytelling, especially at the silver hour.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Louis to Villa Esperanza Services2116 E. Villa Street, Pasadena CA 91107 Cabot & Sons, Pasadena Directors Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 19 to June 23, 2019