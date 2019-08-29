|
January 30, 1935 - August 7, 2019 Louise Elizabeth (Bette) Stewart Hamilton passed from this life on August 7, 2019 in Dana Point. Born in Warren County, North Carolina, to James R. Stewart and Clara T. Stewart, she moved to California and married James A. Hamilton. Bette received her nursing degree and was devoted to music and gardening. She is survived by her brothers, Robert and Ben Stewart and her children, Kim Hamilton, Stewart Hamilton and Ross Hamilton and four grandchildren, Mara Hamilton Caden, Ryan Alexander Hamilton, Sarah Akemi Hamilton and Samuel Hamilton. She will be missed by her family and many friends. Memorial services at Ocean Hills Church in San Juan Capistrano, at 3:00 pm on September 21.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019