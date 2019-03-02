Home

Louise Hahn Park Obituary
PARK, Louise Hahn (97) Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019.Preceded in death by husband, Woonha Park, in 2004; she is survived by her loving family; daughters, Cynthia Park, Beverly (Lei) Mukogawa and Judy (Richard) Tsuno; grandchildren, Garrett (Jana) Mukogawa, Evan Mukogawa, Jason (Gina) Tsuno and Scott (Alyssa) Tsuno; great-grandchildren, Cole Tsuno and Isabella Mukogawa; sisters-in-law, Gloria Yoon, Jane Hahn and Sylvia Park; also many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral service will be on Friday, March 15, 11:00 AM at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 West 158th St., Gardena, CA with Pastor Stephen Langley officiating. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
