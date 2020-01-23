|
August 28, 1939 - January 22, 2020 Louise passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side. Louise was a huge Dodger fan who also loved to read and travel. She leaves behind her 2 daughters, Laurie (Ted) Gonlag, Pati Lunine, step-children, Cathy Adler, Wendy (Richard) Carlson, Tony (Kristy) Adler, brother Bruce (Dana) Kates. She was a loving grandmother to 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Louise loved her family more than anything and will be missed terribly by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Louise's memory to Vista Del Mar Child Care and Family Services, 3200 Motor Ave., L.A., CA 90034 or Concern Foundation/The Marni Fund, 11111 W. Olympic Blvd., #214, L.A., CA 90064. Services: Friday, January 24, 2020, 1pm, at Home of the Peace, L.A.
