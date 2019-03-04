Home

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery & Mortuary
5835 Slauson Avenue
Culver City, CA
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery & Mortuary
5835 Slauson Avenue
Culver City, CA
Our beloved Mother, Louise Lillian Loporto, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on February 20, 2019. Born on March 11, 1920, she was about to celebrate her 99th birthday. A long-time resident of Santa Monica, Louise, the daughter of Joseph Coccimiglio and Teresa Taverna, was born in Brockton, Massachusetts, raised for 12 years in Calabria, Italy, and returned to Massachusetts where she eventually met her husband of 45 years, Cosimo Vincent Loporto, who she called "Jimmy" (we never figured out why), who passed away on April 8, 1985. They moved to California with their first born, Danny, in 1949, had five more children and stayed ever since. It is difficult to comprehend how someone so full of life is no longer with us, but her legacy of hard work, hospitality (no one ever left her home hungry), and loving and growing family lives on. She is survived by her sister, Rose Bonanno, of Hull, Massachusetts, her daughters Linda LoPorto, Marie LoPorto Blix, Gloria Moen; her sons Joseph Loporto and Victor Loporto; son-in-law Jeff Moen; 10 of her 12 grandchildren: Damian Loporto, Dominic Loporto, Marybeth Loporto Paris, Jonathan Blix, Kimberly Blix, Melody Quiambao, Noelle Larsen, Joseph Loporto, Jr., Cruz Fino, Jr., and Michael Fino; all 21 of her great-grandchildren; and unofficial uncle Phil Mays. She is preceded in death by her husband, Cosimo; her son Daniel Loporto, her granddaughters Ana Loporto and Jacqueline Loporto; her sister, Mary Picanzo and brother-in-law, John Picanzo, and her brother, Louis Coccimiglio. Our Mother loved her trips to Italy and Hawaii, sneaking food to her dog Johnny Boy, enjoyed Bingo and trips to Laughlin, was famous for her meatballs and stuffed artichokes, was an amazing gardener, and made us all laugh when she would get up to dance with the Mariachi at her birthday parties. She will never be forgotten. Her viewing (9:30 – 11:30 a.m.) and services (12:00 p.m.) will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery & Mortuary, 5835 Slauson Avenue, Culver City, California, on March 9, 2019.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 4, 2019
