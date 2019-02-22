April 29, 1932 - February 1, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Louise "Sue" Muskrath announces her passing on Friday, February 1, 2019, at the age of 86. Louise will be lovingly remembered by her children, Susan Stauber and son-in-law Jeffrey Stauber of La Quinta, David Muskrath of Santa Clarita and Mark Muskrath of La Habra. She will be forever missed by her grandchildren, Matthew Stauber and Emily Stauber of La Quinta and Jameice Lopez and Margo Muskrath of Santa Clarita. Louise will also be forever remembered by her brother & sister-in-law Robert and Mary Messrah of San Gabriel, her sister Irene "Doll" Kirkpatrick of Raleigh, North Carolina and sister & brother-in-law George & Martha Schwary of Northridge; and her many nieces and nephews. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Emma Messrah; brothers, Sam Messrah, George Messrah and James Messrah; brother-in-law Bill Kirkpatrick and sister-in-law Maureen Messrah. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Louise and her husband Dwight moved to La Habra in 1963, where she resided the rest of her life. Louise was a longtime valued employee at JC Penney's in Whittier, where she was a furniture specialist. Louise loved cooking & gardening, as well as an avid bowler. A Celebration of Louise's life will be held Sunday, February 24 at 12:00 pm at the Veterans' Memorial Hall, 209 N. Orange Street, La Habra, Ca 90631. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary