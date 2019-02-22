Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAulay and Wallace Mortuary - Fullerton - Fullerton
902 N. Harbor Blvd.
Fullerton, CA 92832
714-525-4721
For more information about
Louise Muskrath
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Veterans' Memorial Hall
209 N. Orange Street
La Habra, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Muskrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Sue Muskrath


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise Sue Muskrath Obituary
April 29, 1932 - February 1, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Louise "Sue" Muskrath announces her passing on Friday, February 1, 2019, at the age of 86. Louise will be lovingly remembered by her children, Susan Stauber and son-in-law Jeffrey Stauber of La Quinta, David Muskrath of Santa Clarita and Mark Muskrath of La Habra. She will be forever missed by her grandchildren, Matthew Stauber and Emily Stauber of La Quinta and Jameice Lopez and Margo Muskrath of Santa Clarita. Louise will also be forever remembered by her brother & sister-in-law Robert and Mary Messrah of San Gabriel, her sister Irene "Doll" Kirkpatrick of Raleigh, North Carolina and sister & brother-in-law George & Martha Schwary of Northridge; and her many nieces and nephews. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Emma Messrah; brothers, Sam Messrah, George Messrah and James Messrah; brother-in-law Bill Kirkpatrick and sister-in-law Maureen Messrah. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Louise and her husband Dwight moved to La Habra in 1963, where she resided the rest of her life. Louise was a longtime valued employee at JC Penney's in Whittier, where she was a furniture specialist. Louise loved cooking & gardening, as well as an avid bowler. A Celebration of Louise's life will be held Sunday, February 24 at 12:00 pm at the Veterans' Memorial Hall, 209 N. Orange Street, La Habra, Ca 90631.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now