August 2, 1924 - March 18, 2020 Lovicy Anne Lockwood (née Jones), 95, left this world surrounded by her entire family in her home on March 18, 2020. She was a woman of many passions. A devoted gardener, she enjoyed finding just the right spot for a plant's happiness. She made pottery and adorned her garden with ceramic castles, pots and sculpture made by her soul sister Shirley Cuthbertson. All her life she passed along a love for all the arts to anyone who came into her orbit, continuing to play her beloved piano right to the end. We all have fond memories of the sound of her soft touch on the keys floating into the bedrooms as we drifted off to sleep.Her laughter and humor were infectious, leading to bouts of hysteria that would bring tears streaming to whomever was there. She had a deep love for the ocean and the beauty manifested in all forms of water. The sight of her head bobbing in the family pool was a delight for all. She organized her house the way she did her garden, finding just the right spot for everything. She once remarked: "my gravestone should say: Out Of Sorts!" She will be missed by her four children and their families: Phillip, Wendy, Margo, and Lisa, and especially by her husband of 72 years, R. Addis Lockwood.



