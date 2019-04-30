Resources More Obituaries for Lt. Wegner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lt. Col. Retired Walter L. Wegner

Obituary Condolences Flowers November 28, 1924 - April 24, 2019 Walter L. Wegner left his earthly bounds and flew to the big hangar in the sky where all military aviators go. Son of Walter and Dorothea Boynton Wegner and survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Maxine Christy Wegner. Children, Karen Sturges, Cynthia Johnson, Cheryl Venger, Walter L. Wegner Jr. and seven grandchildren. Born in Whittier, CA, where he lived his early years. At 15 the new Eagle Scout met the love of his life while at Huntington Beach, Maxine Christy, 14. He attended Whittier High where he lettered in polo and wrestling. Upon graduation he attended University of California Berkeley and completed most of his freshman year before Uncle Sam called him for duty in WWII. He entered the Army Air Corps in May 1943 and graduated a 2nd Lt. Navigator in May, 1944. On May 23 he became engaged to Maxine Christy. Followed by crew training in B-24 bombers and assignment to the China, Burma, India theater he flew 54 missions over Burma and Siam. He returned home in late 1945 where he and Maxine were married on 15 November, 1945. Walter remained in service in what would be known as the USAF and was assigned to B-29 bombers for four years including seven months in Japan flying 54 bombing missions over N. Korea. This was followed by four years flying B-36 bombers during the Cold War. He was assigned to Spain for 3 years followed by two years at Vandenberg AFB, CA, where he held several staff assignments and retired from the USAF in June 1967 as Lt. Col. His awards consist of the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Air Medal with six Oak Leaf Clusters, Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters and numerous Campaign Medals. He flew over 5200 hours with 800 hours of combat time. He was a proud member of the Greatest Generation. He spent 22 years in the aerospace industry in various management positions and retired in 1989. Walter was an avid gardener and active in several organizations including the Woodland Hills Community Church where he and Maxine were members for over 50 years. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2019