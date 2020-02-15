Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucia Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucia Garretano Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucia Garretano Thompson Obituary
November 14, 1942 - December 30, 2019 Born in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. A long time resident of Culver City, CA. She died quietly, following a gallant but futile battle with brain cancer. After 3 months in a coma she died peacefully, at home, attended by her husband, her long time caregiver, Pam Niebris, and members of her hospice team.After a long career as an accountant, she retired from Hillcrest Country Club in 2007.She was dynamic and strong willed, a formidable adversary, known for her tenacity and impeccable integrity. She was a good friend to all who knew her. Her wonderful infectious laugh has been silenced. Lucia's ashes will be distributed per her wishes.She is survived by David Thompson, her husband and partner of 50 years, and her Chihuahua "Charlie". She is also survived by her sister Gloria, nieces Buffy Perez and Tana Bossieux, and many grand nieces and nephews.GOOD-BYE LUCIA, YOU ARE NOW FREE AS A BIRD IN THE WIND. FLY AWAY - BOA VIAGEM!
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -