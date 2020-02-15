|
|
November 14, 1942 - December 30, 2019 Born in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. A long time resident of Culver City, CA. She died quietly, following a gallant but futile battle with brain cancer. After 3 months in a coma she died peacefully, at home, attended by her husband, her long time caregiver, Pam Niebris, and members of her hospice team.After a long career as an accountant, she retired from Hillcrest Country Club in 2007.She was dynamic and strong willed, a formidable adversary, known for her tenacity and impeccable integrity. She was a good friend to all who knew her. Her wonderful infectious laugh has been silenced. Lucia's ashes will be distributed per her wishes.She is survived by David Thompson, her husband and partner of 50 years, and her Chihuahua "Charlie". She is also survived by her sister Gloria, nieces Buffy Perez and Tana Bossieux, and many grand nieces and nephews.GOOD-BYE LUCIA, YOU ARE NOW FREE AS A BIRD IN THE WIND. FLY AWAY - BOA VIAGEM!
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020