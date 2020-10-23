October 30, 1920 - October 12, 2020 Lucía Elena Tedesco Sarno passed away peacefully at home of congestive heart failure surrounded by her loving family. Abuela Lucy would have turned 100 in less than three weeks. The oldest of four siblings, she was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina to Nicolas Tedesco, an Italian immigrant and Amalia Cersosimo, the daughter of Italian immigrants. Lucía is preceded in death by Angel Rafael Dante Sarno, her husband of twenty 25 years, and Daniel Angel Sarno, her son. She is survived by her daughter, Analía Sarno Riggle, her son-in-law, William Riggle, her five grandchildren, Johanna Riggle Segesser, Vanessa Riggle Joseph (her husband Michael Joseph), Kelly Riggle, Alexander Sarno and Gabriella Sarno, and her four great-grandchildren Jack Segesser, Grant Segesser, Zoe Joseph and Alexa Joseph. Lucía completed her high school education at the Escuela de Comercio Número 2, Dr. Antonio Bermejo, and also took English classes at the Cultural Inglesa. Over the following ten years she worked, first in the sales and accounting departments of an office supplies company, and later as an administrative assistant for a building company. In 1948 she married Angel Sarno, a customs broker, and became a mother and homemaker. After her husband passed away in 1973, she went back to work, first for an architectural firm and later for a customs broker. In 1986, at the age of 66, she moved to the United States to be near her children Analia (California) and Daniel (Minnesota). She first lived with her daughter, in Westminster. In order to improve her English skills, she enrolled in an ESL program at Johnson Elementary School. Two months later she moved to an apartment at a senior citizen complex and a few months later to her own condominium in the City of Stanton. Lucia worked for ten years as an aide at the Hope Lutheran Church Preschool in Westminster. After retiring at age 76, she became a babysitter and Spanish teacher. Danny and Mateo consider her another "abuela" to this day. While she did not drive, she knew by heart many of the OCTA bus routes.Very much loved and respected by all who knew her, Lucía was a strong and independent woman, with a big heart, a positive spirt and full of wisdom. While she never forgot her Argentine roots, she grew new roots in California and made many friends. She became a United States citizen in 1996. Lucy loved spending time with family and very much enjoyed playing canasta and dice games with her international group of amigas.Her ashes will be interred in a niche at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery located on the Christ Cathedral Campus in Garden Grove. Due to the COVID19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to a charity of your choice
.