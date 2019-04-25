December 26, 1941 - April 16, 2019 Entered into rest in Foster City, California, on April 16, 2019 at the age of 77. Lucien Love Johnson, Jr. was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. He had one sibling. In 1969, he married and to this union were born four children. Lucien was was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church in Los Angeles. He attended New Orleans public schools, earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University and received his medical degree from Howard University. He established a practice in Los Angeles, California, where he specialized in the field of cardiology for over 38 years. A Celebration of Life memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Tulane Memorial Baptist Church, 3601 Paris Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Lucien's name to Howard University College of Medicine at http://howard.edu/give. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019