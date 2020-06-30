May 29, 1927 - April 21, 2020 Lucille Abbazia passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93 on April 21, 2020, at her home in Tarzana, where she lived for 55 years with her family by her side. Lucille was born in Los Angeles, California, one of three daughters (Suzanne and Adele) born to Charles and Mary Coray. Lucille went on to attend UCLA, graduating with a teaching credential, and taught first grade until she retired.While at UCLA, Lucille met and married the love of her life, Milton, to whom she was married for 60 years.Lucille truly lived the life she dreamed, as she and Milton were able to travel extensively. Golfing excursions to Scotland and Pebble Beach were the standouts, but travels included France, England, Italy, Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand. She enjoyed their many friends, and was able to enjoy her love of the arts (be it theater, opera, concerts and film) into her 90's.After Lucille's early retirement from her teaching career, her love of books and teaching came together when she became the Director of a Braille Library. At the library she was able to provide Twin Vision Books to blind children and adults so that blind parents could teach sited children to read and vice versa. She found great satisfaction from the work that she did, and loved the women and men that she worked with. Their friendship and camaraderie kept Lucille youthful, active, and working until her ninetieth year.Lucille was a loving wife to Milton, (until his death in 2010) mother to Lisa and Jan (Greg), and grandmother to Michael, Ryan (Talia) and Elizabeth. Lucille is also survived by her brother-in-law Bert Abbazia, and sister-in-law, Diana Holdridge, along with their many children and grandchildren. Lucille was a wonderful, generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, cherished by all that knew her, her two daughters most of all. She will leave a legacy that will not be forgotten. Her family will miss her and mourn her loss as long as they live.



