Obituary Condolences Flowers July 29, 1928 - February 14, 2019 Lucille Christie passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Saint Valentine's Day in Los Angeles, California. Born in New York City, Lucille attended Jamaica High School in Queens. Her family moved to Los Angeles in 1947 for the weather and her father, Dominick Calicchio's career. Dominick was a master craftsman producing trumpets for jazz musicians for over 40 years. Lucille was a vanguard for her generation pursuing her college education when only 5% of women went to university. While attending Los Angeles City College, she listened to a lecture by Helen Keller. This opportunity inspired her to specialize in teaching the deaf and hard of hearing. She decided to transfer to San Francisco State University where she worked toward her teaching credential in Special Education graduating in 1951. She began her vocation directly after college. Her teaching positions including working for Mary E. Bennett School for the Deaf and Melrose Avenue Elementary School. She taught for Los Angeles Unified School District for 31 years receiving a Certificate of Appreciation from the City of Los Angeles in 1996. Lucille was a dedicated advocate for the deaf and hard of hearing community. Attending a dance at Blessed Sacrament Church on Sunset Boulevard, Lucille met John J. Christie and after a short courtship they married on August 8, 1952. They had a Hollywood romance that lasted for 62 years. Their favorite song was "Our Love Is Here to Stay" by George Gershwin. They raised their five children in Cathedral Chapel Parish. Lucille and John gave their children a strong sense of civic and social responsibility. Lucille was generous with her time and her funds to charities that supported children and animals. She was an active volunteer for several social support organizations. Her favorite charity was Good Shepherd Center for Homeless Women and Children near Downtown Los Angeles. Lucille loved to sing having a beautiful voice. She admired the liberal arts and was a consistent member of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and held season tickets to the Mark Taper and Ahmanson Theater for 20 years. She was a devoted older sister to Irma and Helen. She is survived by her sister Irma, 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, any kind acts of charity can be directed to the Good Shepherd Center for Homeless Women and Children. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries