June 15, 1928 - January 17, 2020 Lucille Claire Harris (nee Urdang) passed away peacefully in Santa Barbara, California from complications of dementia. To all who knew her, she was a dynamic and elegant woman, a dedicated friend, and an avid reader and conversationalist. She would want to be remembered that way.She is survived by her children, Michele Harris-Padrón of Santa Barbara, CA and Richard B. Harris of Charlo, Montana granddaughters Lia Harris, and Graciela Esther Padron-Harris and grandson David Padrón-Harris. Granddaughter Ellen Burke Harris predeceased her.There will be no funeral services, however donations may be made in her name to the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 9, 2020