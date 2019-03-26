|
April 6, 1943 - March 23, 2019 Originally of Tucson, Arizona, Lucy died peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 of natural causes. Mother to Camille, Odette and Larissa Binder and wife of fifty-five years to Richard Binder, she also leaves behind a brother, Joseph Dalton, in Arizona. Her home in Studio City always had an open door and was a refuge for many friends over the years. A graduate of Cal State Dominguez Hills, she taught at Lankershim Elementary School and enjoyed enriching the lives and nurturing the hopes of her students. She prided herself in researching the Californios family origins of her ancestors and she loved traveling in France with her husband. Memorial service to be held at Pierce Brothers Valhalla, North Hollywood.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 31, 2019