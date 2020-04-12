|
|
August 22, 1932 - April 4, 2020 Lucy Horwitz, 87, died in her Los Angeles home on April 4th, 2020. Born in Vienna, Austria, her family fled to France in 1938, then emigrated to the U.S. where they settled in Santa Monica, CA. She met and married John Perry while attending UC Berkeley. She had three other loves in her life: Wayne O'Neill, David Chase and Bob Seeds. Lucy held degrees in English, Philosophy, Mathematics, Education and Cognitive Psychology. She taught Math, English and Science for over 30 years. She was a lifelong political and social justice activist. Lucy is survived by her two children, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and cousins. See www.legacy.com for full obituary. Donations in lieu of flowers to the International Rescue Committee or . Service to be held at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 12, 2020