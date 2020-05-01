Lucy Vargas Huerta died peacefully in her sleep on April 11, 2020. She was 101.Lucy spent over 65 happy years with her life partner and husband, Pedro Huerta Villa. Together they ran a retail business for over 25 years. Lucy and Pete enjoyed square dancing and socializing with friends and family. She was proficient at needle point and baking. She was a great cook. A favorite thing to do with her children and grandchildren was making tamales at Christmas. She was the eldest of nine children and served as the matriarch of the family after the death of her mother and father. She is survived by her 3 children, Ruben (Peggy) Huerta, Larry (Jan) Huerta, and Susan Huerta Zollinger, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Private services at Mission Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store