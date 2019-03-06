Resources More Obituaries for Lud Renick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lud Renick

June 18, 1929 - February 11, 2019 Lud Renick passed away peacefully on Feb. 11, 2019, in Miami, Fla., four months shy of his 90th birthday. Full of love for his family, friends, dogs, food, wine, art, books and travel, Lud led a life that was big, bright, balanced and robust to the finish. He was completely dedicated to his family, community, democratic politics and business, bringing people together over food and wine for more than 50 years. Both candid and congenial, Lud treated everyone with warmth and respect. Born in Oakland, Calif., and raised in San Francisco, Lud graduated from Lowell High School in 1947 and UC Berkeley in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural economics. While there, he played rugby for four years and football for two. Following graduation, he served as a naval officer on a minesweeper in the Korean War for three years. Lud then turned to managing a family-owned potato and cattle ranch in southwestern Utah before he moved on to Owens Illinois Glass in San Francisco. In 1966, Lud co-founded Air California, which featured flights between Orange County and San Francisco. He also started a real estate investment firm that rescued and rehabilitated hundreds of distressed houses for ownership by low-income families in Pasadena and Altadena, Calif. Known as a fair boss and a champion of affordable housing, he was loyal to his employees, friends and neighbors. By 1970, he had begun his career in the restaurant industry. He first partnered with Cecilia Chang to open The Mandarin in San Francisco, which quickly became the most influential Chinese restaurant in the United States. In December 1971, he opened The Chronicle Bar and Grill in Pasadena. It instantly became Pasadena's finest and most popular restaurant, with a nationally renowned and award-winning wine list. In 1977, he opened The Chronicle Santa Monica, followed by his dream of a world-class restaurant-La Couronne of Pasadena. Lud was as gracious as he was meticulous in his thoughtfulness. He never showed up as a guest without flowers, a dessert or a bottle of wine-but usually a bottle of wine. A lover of poetry, he would dramatically recite "Invictus," "The Raven" and "Gunga Din" to his family and friends. He truly believed in the power of words.In 1991, Lud retired to Sun Valley, Idaho, where he served on the City Council from 2000 to 2007. He married Bixie O'Connell from Coral Gables, Fla., and Sun Valley, in November 2007, and enjoyed 12 very special years filled with travel, great wine and amazing Italian cooking with friends and family visits in Florida, Idaho and California. Lud is survived by his wife, Bixie; his four children, Robin Budde, Raleigh Young, Roger Renick and Randy Renick; and nine grandchildren. A celebration of Lud's life will be held at Pasadena All Saints Church, April 8 at 3 p.m. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019