1/
Lupe Nogales
It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.She is loved and missed dearly by her children Alexander, Judy, Willamina, Maryann, Melody, Adele, and Edward. Her grandchildren Michael, Michelle, Chad, Marella, Alexandra, Melissa, Sarah, Elizabeth, Felicia, and Sean. Also her great grandchildren Emma, Eden, Keira, Jaron, The seven Bontkowski children, and Aedan.Lupe lived a long happy life full of love, dancing, and laughter. She is now dancing with her favorite dance partner, Arthur. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. May you forever be our guardian angel. We Love You.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
