More Obituaries for Lyman Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyman Bradley Jensen

Lyman Bradley Jensen Obituary
December 21, 1938 - February 17, 2020 Lyman Bradley Jensen, 81, born on December 21, 1938 in Minnesota, U.S., passed away February 17, 2020. He resided in Sherman Oaks, CA at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills, California. He was a wonderful husband. Bradley had many friends; he enjoyed golf and vacationed with his wife, Kay, around the world, usually in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and Hawaii.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 29, 2020
