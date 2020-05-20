October 12, 1967 - May 6, 2020 Lynn passed away on May 6th from medical issues. Lynn loved her friends and family, her cats, music and her RAIDERS She fought back from bad stroke about 10 years ago (we were told she would be in rest home with feeding tube rest of her life) and after that she loved cooking and baking goodies (for her friend Nick' s work) She never complained (was in wheel chair after stroke) and always attacked life with a vengeance.She is survived by her father Richard Aldrich, brother Robert and his wife Melinda, nieces. Her long time boy friend DJ Porter and best buddy Nick Morris and many other friends. Her great smile and laugh will be dearly missed by all.



