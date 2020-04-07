|
October 16, 1921 - April 2, 2020 Evelyn (Lynn) Jones passed away on April 2nd at the age of 98. She was born in Los Angeles on October 16, 1921 to Richard Hargreaves and Grace Bryan Hargreaves. She graduated from Fairfax High School before attending USC. She often commented on going to football games and enjoying the company of her Delta Gamma Sorority sisters. With the early deaths of both parents, Lynn left college and began a long career with Bullocks Department Stores. She worked at Bullocks downtown, and then as a buyer for Bullocks Westwood and Sherman Oaks for several decades. It was during World War II that Lynn met her future husband, Noble W. Jones, from Savannah, Georgia, who served as an officer in the United States Air Force. They were married for 43 years. They soon outgrew their 1 bedroom Hollywood apartment, and with a new baby moved to their new home in Sherman Oaks in 1949 where they lived until 1973. Family trips to the local beaches, camping, hikes, picnics, and many lessons and activities geared to their two children, Fran Jones Pavley and Richard Noble Jones, were part of their busy lives. Lynn was determined to graduate from college before her two children left high school. She did it. She graduated with a degree in business from UCLA and the family proudly attended the graduation ceremony to see her in her cap and gown. Lynn, and her husband Noble, moved to Savannah, where he had many relatives and friends. They enjoyed trips, social and cultural activities, and lived in an historic restored downtown home for nearly 13 years. After her husband's death in 1986, she moved to a condominium in Westlake Village to be closer to her children, 4 grandchildren, brothers (David and Bryan Hargreaves), and her sister, Margaret Gray. She was able to enjoy many wonderful trips with her sister. Fully retired, but always wanting to be involved in her community, she became an active member of the local Garden Club, Methodist Church, the Westlake Library, and was a docent at the Leonis Adobe in Calabasas. Lynn was a woman ahead of her times. She balanced a career in retail, returned to school to graduate from college, and raised two children. She looked forward to holidays and spending time with her family. She had a delightful 90th birthday celebration in Westlake Village with family and friends. Lynn Jones enjoyed a long and productive life. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a funeral service will not be held. May she rest in peace.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020