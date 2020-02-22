|
Lynn K. Altman, an outstanding photographer and lover of modern art and classical music, passed away on October 13, 2019, in Los Angeles at the age of 86. Born and raised in Chicago, Lynn was a longtime resident of Los Angeles, frequently seen out on the town in her stylish apparel. Alongside her husband, Harry, she traveled the world and lived an adventurous life. She was preceded in death by Harry, her son John, and her many Schipperkes. She is survived by her daughter Jan, daughter-in-law Pohlian, and granddaughter Safiya. Her family would like to thank Mercedes Morataya and Dr. Kumar Sankhala for their kindness in caring for her. At Lynn's request, there will be no service.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020