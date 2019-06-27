|
December 16, 1943 - May 4, 2019 Lynn Marie McDonald (Sesnon, Zaccalini, Daumas, Van den Ban) peacefully crossed over into the loving arms of her father, best friends, love of her life, and her most cherished companions Muffin and Max. During her last moments, she was surrounded by her daughters Kimberly Sesnon, Allison Sesnon and Alycia Daumas, her granddaughters Maddie Kate Currie and Charlotte Davis Currie, and her sister and brother-in-law Katie and Glen Grimditch. Lynn is survived by her daughters Kimberly, Allison, and Alycia, her sister Katie Grimditch and brothers Doyle and Greg McDonald, and her grandchildren Charlotte and Maddie Kate Currie, and Sophie and James Lamkin. Full obituary at https://tinyurl.com/LynnMcDonaldMemorial
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 27 to June 30, 2019