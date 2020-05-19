Lynne Dianne Jennings passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, in Pasadena, CA. She is survived by her brother Shaw, and nephew, Peter. Lynne was born November 4, 1942, in Sebring, FL, daughter of Eleanor (West) and Colonel Payne Jennings, Jr. She was raised in Palm Springs, CA and graduated from Palm Springs High School in 1960 and California State University, Northridge in 1965. After college Lynne began her career in marketing research later transitioning to real estate actively listing and selling properties throughout the Los Angeles area for more than 40 years. Lynne will be remembered for her generosity and caring towards others, her volunteer efforts, support of pet charities, and love of anything Parisian.



