June 20, 1954 - February 18, 2019 It is with great sadness and disbelief that we announce the sudden passing of Lynne Hughes Scott on February 18, 2019, at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, from a heart attack. Lynne was surrounded in death, as she was in life, with the love of her son Drew, her daughter Owen and many of her friends who gathered on short notice. Had Lynne known so many people were coming, she would have, at least, baked a cake. Lynne was "African-Canadian" and made the most delicious fried chicken with maple syrup. No one laughed at that joke more than she did. In fact, it was her joke. Born in Toronto, Canada, on June 20, 1954, Lynne was one of four children. Her mother, Evelyn Hughes was a psychologist and her father, Henry "Cleveland" Hughes was a customs official. Lynne wore many hats throughout her life, all of them with a style and a flair that were uniquely her own. Self taught, she could organize and produce, with equal grace, a dinner party for twelve, a record album or a sock drawer and still have time to call up a friend "just to talk". And talk and talk and talk. We loved it and now miss it. Among the hats Lynne wore were writer, musician, arranger, singer, chef and decorator. She was formerly married to jazz musician Tom Scott, participating in writing, arranging, producing and singing on many of his albums. Other artists she worked with include Richard Smith, Diane Schur, Naughty by Nature, Rick Rhodes, Deano Graham and Benzino. Lynne's intellectual prowess was matched only by her formidable sense of humor which made her a beloved member of the Hollywood community. She, and her fried chicken, will be sorely missed. Memorial arrangements are currently being planned and will be posted on Facebook. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 24, 2019