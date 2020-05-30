November 9, 1925 - May 22, 2020 A California native, Adrienne Lynne VanCouvering Vernon was the second of four children born to Martin and Marian VanCouvering. She spent most of her childhood in Glendale, California. She earned her Bachelor's degree at UC Berkeley and in 1950 married the love of her life, Frank Lee Vernon, Jr., whose education, career and varied interests she wholeheartedly supported until his untimely death in 2002. They moved to their lifelong home in Pasadena in 1954. Lynne worked all of her life and her various jobs included babysitter, soda jerk, airline ticketing agent, wedding hostess at Forest Lawn, executive secretary, office manager and CFO for her father's geology consulting business, and from 1969-2002, demographer for the Pasadena Unified School District. She was renowned for her accuracy and efficiency. Her annual PUSD enrollment projections were accurate to within ½ of one percent – using only a handheld calculator and her knowledge of social trends and demographics, both of the school district and the city. The house often resounded with the rapid-fire sound of her 140 wpm typing on the electric typewriter.Lynne had an innate sense of fairness and the internment of her Japanese American friends during World War II ignited her passion for civil rights. She was instrumental in the fight to desegregate the Pasadena public schools. When her children started school, the dramatic race-based inequality of educational opportunities appalled her. She recalled confronting one of her church deacons turning away black parishioners while the minister was giving a sermon on tolerance. Injustice gave her the impetus to overcome her naturally shy nature. On her own, she collected and provided the numerical and statistical data for the Spangler et al desegregation lawsuit (and all of the attendant legal and political battles after). As written in the book "The Conspiracy of the Good", Lynne was… "one of those quiet, behind-the scenes activists that accomplish much but few come to know… Vernon's work gave the Spangler team more than enough ammunition to counter the board." She took part in political protests and hosted many political meetings in her home (providing her much-appreciated brownies and cookies as refreshment). She was recognized by the Pasadena Heritage Foundation for her contributions, and was honored with the PTA Community Service and Lifetime Achievement Awards. Lynne and Frank loved music, and the house was always filled with the sounds of classical, opera, musicals and jazz, and after her last child left home, soft rock music. Lynne was an accomplished baker, voracious reader, crossword master, Lakers fan, self-taught accountant and travel agent (happily providing free services for friends and family members), and was her family's "Wikipedia" before there was internet. She read two newspapers daily, followed news sources such as PBS Newshour and had a keen interest in history and politics. She was always up-to-date on who was in which government office, at both national and local levels. She was an accomplished bargain-hunter and never came home from a trip to the market without having saved from 40% - 100% by following sales and using coupons.Lynne loved the beach and continued her childhood family tradition of annual family vacations to Carpinteria for her own children. She and Frank shared a love of Hawaii and she lived for their annual treks there after their children were grown. They also spent many happy times at the cabin they built in Mammoth Lakes. Lynne was a loving and supportive mother, dedicated to providing the best foundation for her children to become happy and productive adults. She was a dutiful and caring daughter to her parents, unselfishly providing them with care and security in their later years. She provided unflagging support to her many family members and friends, never asking for or expecting anything in return. Although she hated becoming dependent, she was particularly grateful that Lisa was nearby and able to provide care. She shared a special bond with her grandson Matthew, who always brought her joy and gave her unflagging support when she needed it. Lynne valued family above everything and is survived by her beloved children Frank Vernon III (Taimi Mulder), Julie Parker and Lisa Vernon, and cherished grandchildren, Jeni Parker, Matthew Kaplan and Lexie Parker. Lynne supported many local, national and international human rights and environmental causes. Please make any contributions in her memory to The Nature Conservancy of Hawaii, The Southern Poverty Law Center, Amnesty International, malesurvivor.org or The Mono Lake Committee. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If you wish to be included or want to share any memories of Lynne, please email lynne.vernon.memorial@gmail.com.
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 30 to May 31, 2020.