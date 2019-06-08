May 23, 1958 - May 18, 2019 M'Leigh (Melinda Leigh) Koziol, age 60, passed on Saturday, May 18, 2019. M'Leigh was born in Los Angeles, California, on May 23, 1958, the beloved daughter of Dorothy (Granter) of Iowa and Dr. Edward Stephen Koziol of Nebraska. A graduate of Marlborough School, Los Angeles, and Pitzer College, 1981, she received a Bachelor's degree, with a double major in Business and Economics, and a minor in Music. M'Leigh was Vice-President of Investments at Wedbush Securities, and previously Vice President at Wachovia, formerly Prudential Securities. M'Leigh had two lifelong passions – antiques and charity work. M'Leigh was the owner of Remember When Antiques in Larchmont Village. A longtime member of the Junior League of Los Angeles, serving in numerous Board positions, M'Leigh served as President (2000-2001) overseeing the 75th Anniversary Celebration of the founding of JLLA. Trained in voice, piano, and theatre, M'Leigh loved musical theatre. Most especially, she loved caring for her five Shetland 'Sheltie' sheepdogs, most notably her dog Robbie. M'Leigh also maintained an affinity for her rural Iowa roots dating back over 100 years to the family's farm operation in Danbury, Iowa. A graveside service followed by interment will be held at the family site in Liston Township Cemetery in Danbury, Iowa, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rainey House, the Junior League Headquarters, 630 N. Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles. Everyone is welcome. M'Leigh is survived by her sister, Deanne Koziol Spears; her brother-in-law, David Spears; her brother, Geoffrey Koziol; her sister-in-law, Annie Koziol; her niece, Charlotte Milan; and two nephews, Grant Koziol and Greyson Spill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent In Memory of M'Leigh Koziol to: Catholic Charities of Los Angeles for Angel's Flight Program, 1531 James M. Wood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015; President's Scholarship Fund, Junior League of Los Angeles, 630 N. Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90004. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 8 to June 9, 2019