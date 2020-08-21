October 18, 1923 - July 16, 2020 Merrill Mason Gaffney died peacefully with loving family by his side on July 16, 2020 in Loma Linda, California. Known from childhood as Mase or Mason, he was born in White Plains, New York on October 18, 1923 to Matthew Page Gaffney, Sr. and Laura Clarke Gaffney. Mason and his older brother, Matthew Page Gaffney, Jr. grew up in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and then Winnetka, Illinois, where their father was the beloved Superintendent of Schools for the New Trier Township School District. Mason and Matt remained as close as best friends for the rest of their lives. During high school when young Mason was home with a broken leg, his mother brought him reading material from the public library that introduced him to the ideas of leading economist and thinker Henry George. He studied at the Henry George School of Social Justice in his spare time, while excelling in high school where he was the Class of 1941 valedictorian. He attended Harvard College before serving in the Pacific during World War II as a Communications Officer in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After the war, he earned his B.A. from Reed College in 1948, Phi Beta Kappa, followed by a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California, Berkeley in 1956. At Berkeley, he met and married Estelle Lau; they had three children together, Bradford Clarke Gaffney, Ann Reed Gaffney (Shores), and Stuart Morgan Gaffney.Mason had a long and illustrious career as a Professor of Economics, which led him to academic and research positions that crisscrossed the continent. After he and Estelle divorced in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he relocated to Washington, DC where he met and married Ruth Letitia (Tish) Atwood. Mason and Tish made their first home together in Victoria, British Columbia, where they started a family. In 1976 they moved to Riverside, California where they lived for the next four decades and raised their three children, Laura Atwood Gaffney, Patricia Mason Gaffney, and Matthew Rollin Gaffney. Mason taught at the University of California, Riverside from 1976 until his retirement in 2013 at age 89. He was gifted as a scholar, author, and advocate. He published books and articles well into his 90s, and devoted his life work to the advancement of economic and social justice worldwide through the ideas of Henry George. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Council of Georgist Organizations in 2003, in recognition of his legacy of leadership. Mason loved to sing, hike, and play tennis among many other interests and talents; he was a true Renaissance man who could recite epic poetry from memory, and always had a song in his heart. He is survived by his son Bradford Gaffney of San Rafael, CA; daughter Ann Gaffney Shores and son-in-law Tom Shores of Corte Madera, CA; son Stuart Gaffney and son-in-law John Lewis of San Francisco, CA; daughter Laura Gaffney of Newport Beach, CA; daughter Dr. Patricia Gaffney of San Diego, CA; son Matthew Gaffney of San Diego, CA; granddaughter Meredith Morales and her husband Alex Morales of El Paso, TX; and his sister-in-law Eleanor Gaffney of Dorset, VT. We all remember him with great fondness and much love.



