September 18, 1919 - September 20, 2019 After a century on this earth, Ruth Sydes has completed her amazing life journey surrounded by family and in the comfort of her home. Ruth is survived by her three children, her ten grand-children, and her eleven great-grand-children. Ruth was one of nine children born to Samuel and Minta Tinsey Meadows in Kilgore, Texas on 18 September 1919. She and her family found their way to Hollywood, California where she married Thomas William Sydes and raised four successful children in Studio City. Ruth served many roles supporting the Mothers of Theatrical Youth, Screen Smart Set, and the Motion Picture Mother's Charities to include serving as their President. Ruth was always gracious with her time as she supported her friends, loved ones, children and grand-children. Ruth joins her brothers, sisters, son, and husband in peace. God Bless.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 25, 2019