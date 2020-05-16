May 6, 1945 - March 5, 2020 M. Walter Harris passed away at the age of 74 on March 5, 2020, after a 7-1/2 month battle with stage-4 lung cancer. He had never smoked. Born in Los Angeles on May 6, 1945, Walt spent his life in the City of Angels with the exception of 13 years when he worked on Wall Street. His dream had been to study medicine and become a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon helping children born with facial deformities to live normal lives, free from discrimination. Fate, however, intervened with the sudden death of his father when Walt was 17. Instead of studying medicine at UCLA, he accepted a scholarship and a job at USC which was offered by the Dean of the School of Business. After graduation he went on to earn a master's degree in accounting. Upon his return to Los Angeles, Walt became publisher of the Post Newspaper Group and, later, a successful real estate investor. A lifelong learner with an endlessly curious mind, Walt loved sharing the knowledge he acquired with others. His vision, emotional support and critical thinking guided his wife and partner of 33 years, Jeanne Phillips, throughout her career as advice columnist Dear Abby. He was a loving husband, and a loyal and treasured friend to many who also mourn his passing. The world was a better place with Walter Harris in it. It is a sadder place now he is gone. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



