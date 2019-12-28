|
March 28, 1938 - December 14, 2019 Madeleine passed peacefully the morning of Saturday, December 14 from complications of Parkinson's disease. She was an educator specializing in Early Childhood Education, taught courses at CSUN, and was part of a consulting program evaluating and guiding preschool programs in the LA area.She is survived by her children Eli (Teresa), Pamela, and Adam (Michelle), her grandchildren Nancy, Alina, David and Samuel.Services will be held at Hillside Memorial Park 12/29/19 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations in honor of Madeleine Lieber to Team Parkinson or the CSUN Foundation: ECECS.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019