1943 - 2019 Mrs. Madeleine Sheila (Nuger) Moran, of Northridge, California, born on January 8, 1943 in Springfield, Massachusetts, to the late Dorothy Nuger and the late Edward Nuger, passed peacefully at age 76 on June 27, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 1/2 years, William Moran, her children Allison Gingold (Randall), Allen Moran (Crystal), 11 grandchildren, 1 greatgrandchild, treasured sister to Trudy (Jay) Goldberg and Kenneth (Georgie) Nuger and many dear nephews and grandniece and grandnephews. Her family will always remember her strength and generosity towards her family and friends. We will love and cherish her forever. Services were held Monday, July 1 at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries, Simi Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://thewomensalzheimersmovement.org/
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 3, 2019