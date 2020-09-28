May 16, 1930 - May 20, 2019 Madeline Malin Price ('Mindl') was endlessly loving, graciously generous, fiercely strong, radiantly beautiful, deeply intelligent. Madeline was a passionate teacher and musician who took great joy in her work, family, friends and colleagues, and the world around her. Born and raised in Chicago, daughter of Anna Levin Malin and Milton Malin and sister of Arthur, she moved to Los Angeles in the early '50s, where she built a vibrant life. Pursuing the completion of her B.A. while raising her beloved children, she earned her Bachelor's Degree and Teaching Credential from U.C.L.A. – where she successfully petitioned for Yiddish to be considered a language, and not a dialect – in 1963. In 1974, she received her M.A. in Educational Psychology.Eager to begin her career, she found a home in the Culver City Unified School District, where she taught for 40 years, continuing as a substitute teacher long after retirement from her own classroom. Madeline loved her students and loved teaching; it was her calling. Adored by her students, their families, and her colleagues, first at El Marino and then at El Rincon school, Mrs. Price often played guitar in her classroom, instilling a love of learning in her K-3rd graders. She described being guided by a secular Jewish philosophy of concern and compassion as she taught, counseled, and created curricula respectful of children's needs. Having received her Jewish education as a young girl at the Arbiter Ring Yiddishe Shule, the Democratic Socialist Workmen's Circle, Madeline became a Bat Mitzvah decades later, in 1997, to set an example for her cherished granddaughters. They are proud to carry on their Grandma Mindl's legacy of delighting in Judaism and engaging in the world through music and social justice.A proud citizen always engaged in politics, she met her husband Michael Price in the Beverly Hills Democratic Club. They married in 1973 after a long courtship and enjoyed a life rich with family, travel, liberal politics, Judaism, and classical music as devoted attendees of the L.A. Opera, the L.A. Philharmonic, and the Culver City Symphony Orchestra, where they volunteered. Madeline was active in her women's investment group and in her chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women in education. Her glorious voice rang out when they attended services at Wilshire Boulevard Temple.Madeline passed away peacefully in May 2019. She lives on in the hearts of her husband of 46 years and great love of 52 years, Michael, son David Ginsburg, daughter Shani Malin Gazek, 'bonus son' David Gazek, granddaughters Natania Malin Gazek and Aliza Gazek, and loving extended family and dear friends. She was magnificent. Her appreciation and enthusiasm for life was ever-present, a beacon for us all. She is so missed, and she is remembered by her dear family, friends, colleagues and former students with warmth, love, and joy. Hers was a life well-lived.To contact her family, call Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery: 310.641.0707. Donations in her honor may be sent to Planned Parenthood Federation of America or the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America.



