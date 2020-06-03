A long term Malibu resident, Madonna died at home on May 15, 2020 age 85 after a long illness. She was born in Waynetown. IN August 26, 1934. Her father was Merrell Brant Cord, mother Mildred Louise Dazey. There were no children. While in high school she won prizes in piano competition. In 1956 she graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. In addition she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority; After graduation she immediately embarked for California, where she had procured a teaching job at Sutter Jr High School. She had moved in with some girls near UCLA, but the commute was too much (this was before the 405 freeway) so she subsequently obtained employment at Culver City Jr High School where she had a long and successful career. In 1961 she married Harold M. Matheson in Santa Monica. Later she transferred to the Sr High School. Tiring of teaching, she and her husband founded a - small manufacturing company named ToSew, lnc. To make stuffed kits for beginning sewing projects. Madonna developed these kits at Culver City where they were so successful that she decided to sell them to other schools via mail order. The company lasted for 25 years and was ultimately sold. During these years she was asked by the UCLA Dental School to be a lay person for the ADA working on dental school accreditation She has a plaque from the ADA commending "Madonna Cord Matheson, M.S for outstanding and dedicated service" from the Commission on Dental Accreditation.In her free time she decided to get a Masters degree in Home Economics from Cal State Northridge. She was also selected for the Purdue Old Masters program, a very prestigious recognition of exceptional accomplishment in a particular field of endeavor. A "celebration of life" will be held at some future date when Covid19 regulations allow it.Professional Affiliations: Delta Kappa Gamma Honorary Teaching fraternity; American Home· Economics Association; California Home Economics Association ;Los Angeles Home Economists in Business; Westside Home Economists; Distinguished Alumnus Purdue School of Consumer and Family Sciences. Community Service Board Of Directors Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority Alumnae Group; Board of Directors Scholarship Organization. Otis/Parsons College of Art; Benefit Chair Westside Junior Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic; UCLA Chancellors Associates.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store