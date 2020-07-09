Mae Augarten

May 2, 1924 - July 7, 2020 Artist, poet and activist, Mae was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to vest maker Abraham Cutler and his wife Bessie. She was a beloved wife to Rudy, mother to Lee, Lori and Mark, sister to Berenice and Ruthie, grandmother to Brett, Zachery, Melissa, Yvonne and Derek and great grandmother to Luke and Logan.Mae had a lifetime of accomplishments and contributions to the Signal Corp during WWII, Labor Zionist movement in the 1950's, worked for equal rights in the 60's and again women's rights in the 70's. Art was her passion and she created thousands of priceless pieces, most famously feather collars sold at Neiman Marcus and to many Hollywood celebrities. Working as a career counselor at Cal Poly Pomona, education was precious to her and she proudly graduated from Pitzer College at the age of 62!Mae was easily bored, hard to please, picky about food, interesting and talented. Never satisfied and always asked for more...That being said, her greatest love was Judaism...Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Braille Institute, United Jewish Fund or Temple Beth Israel in Pomona, CA.



