Mae Goodson passed away on October 17, 2020 at the age of 102. She was born on December 24, 1917 and was the beloved mother of two daughters, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Born in Los Angeles, California, she was married to two wonderful now deceased husbands, Dr. Jack Stein and Attorney Marvin Goodson. She was very much loved by her family and friends and was also a very admired member of Hillcrest Country Club where she golfed, played bridge and mahjong. Her family would also like to extend great gratitude and love to her caregivers and business helpers. We are going to miss this exceptionally beautiful, sweet, generous, bright and loving lady.



