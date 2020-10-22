1/1
Mae Goodson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mae Goodson passed away on October 17, 2020 at the age of 102. She was born on December 24, 1917 and was the beloved mother of two daughters, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Born in Los Angeles, California, she was married to two wonderful now deceased husbands, Dr. Jack Stein and Attorney Marvin Goodson. She was very much loved by her family and friends and was also a very admired member of Hillcrest Country Club where she golfed, played bridge and mahjong. Her family would also like to extend great gratitude and love to her caregivers and business helpers. We are going to miss this exceptionally beautiful, sweet, generous, bright and loving lady.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved