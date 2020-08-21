May 1, 1929 - August 12, 2020 Born Mae Drizeck in St. Louis. Mae attended Roosevelt High School. While still a student, she met the love of her life, Maurice White. They married in 1951 and were together for 66 years until his passing in 2018. Mae worked for the LA County Sheriff's Department in the 1950s until becoming a full time homemaker. After raising two children, she returned to work and worked as assistant director of the Outreach program of the LA Jewish Home for a number of years. She was a creative and talented artist, enjoying oil and watercolor painting and stitchery.Mae was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her children Marlisse (Gary) Bachrach and Micah (Helene) White, and her grandchildren Olivia, Elana, Benjamin and Naomi.A private funeral was held at Mount Sinai, Hollywood Hills.Donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.