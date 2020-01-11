Home

(75) passed away on December 26, 2019 in Sylmar, CA. He is survived by his son, Scott (Laura) Miura; step-son, Nicholas (Tracy) Setto; grandson, Zachary Miura; sisters, Chiye Shinto, Sayo Suzuki and Yohko (David) Takehara; siblings-in-law, Deborah (Dennis) Bruggman, Don and Joe (Patty) Setto; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00PM at Kubota Mortuary, 911 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 11, 2020
